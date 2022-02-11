Gym equipment lying defunct in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 10

Open air gyms are becoming a big hit in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, but the Municipal Corporation authorities have failed to maintain the gym equipment in the parks.

In some of the open air gyms, the equipment have been damaged and gym lovers cannot use them as they don’t function properly.

Visitors said there was a need to get the damaged equipment repaired on a priority basis.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, installed open air gyms in 25 parks of the twin cities in 2019-20. These open air gyms have become a hit among the residents.

“These open air gyms are free of cost and any person can use them. The best thing is that there is no time restrictions. I come here during the day when I have time,” said Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony, who comes to Nehru Park to exercise at the open air gym.

He said some of the equipment were damaged here and they did not working properly, therefore, the authorities of the MCYJ should repair these immediately. Chetan, who uses the open air gym installed near the temple of Irrigation Colony in Jagadhri said it was a good initiative of the MCYJ as these gyms were helping people to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“The MCYJ should offer some sort of training to first timers, so that they can exercise properly without causing harm to their health,” added Chetan. A senior citizen, Amar Nath, said for senior citizens, these open air gyms had helped in increasing their physical outdoor activities. Madan Chauhan, Mayor, said they had started open air gym in the parks of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri in 2019-20. “Open air gyms are receiving tremendous response from the public. Now, we are looking open it in other parks too. As many as 10 fitness equipment will come installed in 25 more open air gyms ,” said Madan Chauhan. He said the MCYJ authorities had prepared an estimate of Rs 98,99,550 to open 25 more open air gyms.

He further said tenders had been called and work on installation would start soon. “We have received some complaints regarding the damage of some equipment in the open air gyms. These will be repaired soon,” said Madan Chauhan.