Gym operator shot dead

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 18

Sukhvinder, a gym operator, his brother Ravinder and uncle Balwan were shot at by unidentified assailants while they were returning home in Rohtak last night.

They were rushed to the PGIMS, where Sukhvinder was declared dead by doctors. A recent quarrel over some trivial matter is stated to have led to the attack. The police have lodged an FIR and investigation is underway.