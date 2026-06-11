Gym operator shot dead in Haryana's Hansi; bike-borne assailants fire 10 rounds
Victim was standing outside gym when attackers opened fire at close range; passerby woman also injured
A gym operator was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified assailants in Hansi town on Thursday morning.
The deceased, identified as Kapil (27), was imparting training to gym customers while standing outside the gym when two persons on a motorcycle approached him and opened fire at close range.
The assailants reportedly fired around 10 rounds at him. Kapil was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
A woman passing through the street at the time of the incident also sustained injuries. She was referred to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for treatment.
Police officials said the motive behind the incident was still unclear. The crime was captured on CCTV cameras and the police were trying to identify the accused on the basis of the footage.
According to police, Kapil was a native of Dalamwala village in Jind district and was presently residing in Shanti Nagar, Hansi town.