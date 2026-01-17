HAFED contract workers seek job security under 2024 law

Contract workers of the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) staged a protest in Sirsa on Friday, demanding adjustment under the Job Security Act, 2024.

The protesting employees marched from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium to the Mini-Secretariat. Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the DC through the tehsildar.

According to the protesters, around 250 contract workers have been working in the HAFED in the district for several years. Many of them have completed five years or more of service and meet all conditions laid down under the Job Security Act announced by the government in August 2024.

They said the state government had announced that after coming to power, it would regularise around 120,000 workers employed under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN). However, the government has introduced new conditions, which have created hurdles in regularisation.

The protesters said they had supported the government during elections and played a key role in helping the Bharatiya Janata Party form the government for a third time. The employees added that a portal for implementing the Job Security Act was opened on January 1 and workers in various departments under the state government were being adjusted under the law. However, they claimed they had learnt that the HAFED was not included in the process, despite the government’s earlier announcement that all HKRN workers would be eligible under the Job Security Act.

District officials assured the protesters of forwarding their memorandum to the state government.

The workers warned that if the government fails to take concrete steps to regularise their services, they would be forced to intensify their agitation. They added that if their demands continue to be ignored, they would seek legal action by approaching the courts.