HAFED donates Rs 10 crore to CM's Relief Fund

Chandigarh, January 7
The Haryana State Cooperative Society and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) today gave a cheque worth Rs 10 crore for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal, along with HAFED Chairman Kailash Bhagat, presented the cheque to CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Bhagat said HAFED was the largest apex cooperative federation of the state. It came into existence on November 1, 1966, with the formation of Haryana and since then it had been constantly working for the welfare of farmers. He said HAFED’s aim was to serve the economic interests of the farmers of Haryana by providing viable and efficient support in agriculture production, marketing and agri-processing.
