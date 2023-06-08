HAFED records profit of Rs 207 crore in 2021-22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal informed that the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has secured a substantial order to export 65,000 metric tonnes of rice in the current year.

“The HAFED has achieved a profit of Rs 207 crore during the fiscal year 2021-22, with a turnover of Rs 1,700 crore. This includes the successful export of 20,000 metric tonnes of rice,” he said here today.

Apprising the efforts being made by the Dairy Sector to produce high-quality products and ensuring the welfare of farmers engaged in milk production, Lal highlighted the successful implementation of the Sanjha Dairy Scheme in a recent press briefing. It aims to support cattle herders without pasture by constructing sheds in villages and providing them with the necessary infrastructure to produce milk.

The Sanjha Dairy Scheme has been launched in five strategic locations across the state, including Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jind and Bhiwani. By empowering animal herders with here, the scheme fosters self-sufficiency and economic growth within the community.