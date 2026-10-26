Hailstorm-hit farmers get help from former sarpanch’s kin in Fatehabad

In a gesture of support for the farmers hit by the recent hailstorm, the family of former sarpanch Daria Singh Poonia at Bharpur village has offered to sow wheat free of cost for the affected farmers who do not own tractors. The family will provide the tractors and diesel at its own expense to help the farmers whose paddy crops were damaged by the Saturday’s hailstorm. The initiative aims at easing their financial burden and ensure timely sowing of the next crop.

The family said the farmers were already struggling with crop losses and should not have to bear additional expenses to prepare for the next season. Around 100 acres of crops in the area are reported to have been affected by the hailstorm.

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The Poonia family said it had also helped the farmers during floods in Fatehabad district by distributing paddy seedlings for sowing on around 50 acres.

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A family member said the initiative was inspired by the values taught by his parents, Prabhu Ram and Parmeshwari Devi, who regularly helped the needy farmers and financially distressed families.

He is associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union Kheti Bachao, Haryana, and served as the village sarpanch twice between 2005 and 2015. During his tenure, he worked to address the problems faced by the villagers.

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Friends join hands to help farmers

The initiative has received support from friends, including Gyan Chand Poonia, Jaswant, Hardeep Singh, Narendra Mehta, BKU Kheti Bachao state spokesperson Ram Jat and Shyam Singh. The family has urged people to support the farmers according to their means and ensure that no affected farmer feels alone during the crisis. It said the farmers’ well-being was essential for the state’s progress. The villagers have welcomed the initiative, saying such efforts promote community spirit and encourage people to stand together during difficult times.