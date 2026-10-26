Hailstorm hits Sirsa crops, farmers seek compensation

Farmers in Sirsa have demanded immediate compensation for crops damaged by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Farmer organisations have urged the Haryana Government to conduct a special crop damage survey and provide financial assistance to the affected farmers.

The Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) will submit a memorandum to the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday at 11.30 am, seeking relief for the farmers. BKE state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh and Sarabjit Kamboj visited the affected villages of Bharokhan, Darbi and Baruwali to assess the damage.

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Aulakh said the farmers at Bharokhan and Baruwali had already suffered losses to wheat, mustard and barley crops during the 2025-26 rabi season due to hailstorms. Compensation for those losses was still pending. Now, unseasonal rain and hailstorms late on Saturday have damaged paddy and cotton crops, leaving the farmers with losses from two crop seasons without adequate income.

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The BKE has demanded that the government open the compensation portal, assess crop losses immediately and ensure payments to the affected farmers. It has also sought surveys for the farmers covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and free or subsidised seeds and fertilisers for the next sowing season.

Aulakh also raised concerns over errors in crop verification on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal. He said the mismatches were preventing the farmers from selling their produce and filing online claims for the damaged crops. The organisation has demanded that these errors be corrected, pending compensation for the 2025-26 rabi season and unpaid compensation for the 2020 kharif season be released and the irregularities in paddy procurement be stopped. It has also sought restoration of the earlier canal water supply schedule.

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INLD seeks Rs 35K per acre relief in Sirsa

Meanwhile, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Sirsa district president Jasbir Singh Jassa also demanded urgent relief for the farmers affected by the recent hailstorm and rain. He called for a special crop damage survey and financial assistance of Rs 35,000 per acre, saying the farmers needed immediate support after suffering heavy losses to paddy and cotton crops.