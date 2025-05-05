Hailstorm lashes Panipat, leads to waterlogging, power disruptions

A sudden hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and strong winds swept through parts of Panipat district late Sunday night, causing significant disruptions in daily life. The downpour led to severe waterlogging in several key areas, including NH-44 near Sanjay Chowk, Khadi Ashram, and the bus stand, resulting in traffic jams that lasted for several hours.

An official from the Meteorological Department said wind speeds during the storm reached up to 60 km per hour, uprooting trees and causing iron poles to fall at multiple locations across the city.

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) received over 1200 complaints related to power supply interruptions as the storm damaged electrical infrastructure. Many localities remained without electricity through the night.

Dharam Suhag, Superintending Engineer, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) said that the turbulent weather disturbed power supply in the night. Approximately 1200 complaints were received regarding power disruption upto midnight, he said. As per the preliminary reports, around 223 electric poles got broken, and nine transformers have fallen due to which 7 supply lines were disturbed due to heavy rain and high speed winds, the SE said.