Hailstorm, rain raise fears of paddy crop damage in Sirsa, Fatehabad districts

Sudden weather changes accompanied by rain and hailstorm in several villages across Rania, Dabwali and Ding areas of Sirsa, as well as Ratia and Tohana in Fatehabad district, on Saturday evening have raised concerns among farmers about possible damage to standing paddy crops.

The crops are nearing maturity, and harvesting is already underway in several villages. Farmers fear that hailstones and heavy rain could flatten standing crops, damage paddy grains and cause waterlogging in fields.

Advertisement

Those who have already harvested paddy and left it in the fields are also worried about losses due to the sudden rainfall.

Advertisement

Farmers Kulwant Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Veer Singh said they had invested heavily in seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and irrigation to grow the crop. With the harvest approaching, the sudden change in weather has added to their concerns about potential financial losses.

They have urged the district administration and the Agriculture Department to inspect the affected villages and assess the extent of crop damage. Farmers have also sought compensation as per government norms if the assessment confirms losses caused by the hailstorm and rain.