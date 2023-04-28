Half-burnt torso of woman leads to arrest of husband

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

In connection with murder of his wife, the Gurugram police arrested a resident of Gandhi Nagar Colony who allegedly chopped her hands, legs and head using a sharp-edged weapon before disposing of the body parts in different areas.

The half-burnt torso of the deceased wife was found in a room built in the fields of Kukdola village in the Manesar area last Friday. Later, the police also found her chopped hands and head which had been missing.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran confirmed the arrest of the accused and said he was being interrogated, with more details to be shared on Friday.

According to a senior police official, the accused was identified as 34-year-old Jitender, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, who was living on rent in the Manesar area.

The matter came to light after a villager, Umed Singh, informed the police about the half-burnt torso found in the room. “My neighbour told me that smoke was emanating from the room built on his farm,” he added.

On the complaint of Umed Singh, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at the Manesar police station. An official source said the accused had confessed to killing his wife.