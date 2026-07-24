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Home / Haryana / Hand over possession of institute in 3 days: Haryana gurdwara panel to SGPC

Hand over possession of institute in 3 days: Haryana gurdwara panel to SGPC

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Miri Piri Hospital in Shahabad. Tribune file
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The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) has, at its executive body meeting, decided to take over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Science and Research in Shahabad.

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The HSGMC has also sent a letter to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president to hand over the possession in three days.

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HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “Like other gurdwaras and institutes under the HSGMC, the Haryana committee will run the Miri Piri hospital as well and take over its possession soon. The agenda to take over the possession was passed unanimously at the meeting, in the presence of all 11 members of the executive body. A letter has also been sent to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to hand over the possession at the earliest so that the smooth operations of the hospital can be ensured.”

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“If the SGPC fails to hand over the possession in three days, the HSGMC will take over its management. Due to the pending salaries, the hospital staff has been on indefinite strike, causing inconvenience to patients. Another meeting of the executive body will be held after 72 hours to plan the course of action,” he said.

About the pending salaries of the staff, Jhinda said, “The Punjab and Haryana High Court had given a ruling in favour of the HSGMC in May, but it was yet to take over its possession. While the SGPC should clear the salaries for two months, the HSGMC will clear the dues of one month.”

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A matter related to the salaries is pending before the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission.

Senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh stated that the proposal regarding the management of the institute was presented at the meeting and was approved by all members. The committee has urged the doctors and staff protesting for salaries to end their strike. The salaries will be paid soon.”

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