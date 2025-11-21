Handcuffed gangster Daljit Sihag paraded through Hansi markets

The Hansi police on Thursday paraded notorious gangster Daljit Sihag —handcuffed and escorted by a heavy police contingent — through the main markets of Hansi town in a public show of law enforcement strength. The police had brought Sihag on a one-day production warrant from Jhajjar jail for interrogation.

Advertisement

Sihag, a resident of Sisay village, is facing 61 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, and is currently serving a life sentence. During the march, he was made to walk several kilometres with folded hands, while police personnel surrounded him to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

Hansi SP Amit Yashvardhan said the public parade was aimed at sending a strong message. “The parade of the gangsters is to send out a message among the public,” he said.

Advertisement

Sihag recently came under scrutiny after one of his social media posts went viral on Haryana Day, prompting strong displeasure from Haryana DGP OP Singh. Authorities later deleted his social media account, which had around 1.25 lakh followers.

The SP said criminals like Sihag attempt to exploit social media to build an aura of influence. “Such elements try to gain popularity on social media, which also misguides the youth,” he added.