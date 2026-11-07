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Home / Haryana / Hansi clash: High Court asks Haryana DGP to supervise probe into police-protester violence

Hansi clash: High Court asks Haryana DGP to supervise probe into police-protester violence

Court seeks affidavit on steps taken in investigation by December 9; incident occurred during Independence Day event attended by CM Nayab Saini

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:27 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Protesters and police personnel clash during a demonstration in Hansi on August 15, 2026. File photo
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) to supervise the ongoing investigation into a clash between the police and protesters in Hansi town on August 15, ahead of the state-level Independence Day programme attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the chief guest.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor issued the directions in an order dated November 3 while hearing two public interest litigations (CWP-PIL-249-2026 and CWP-PIL-284-2026) concerning the incident.

The Bench observed that the matter required a fair probe to ensure justice to all parties.

The court also directed the DGP to file an affidavit clearly disclosing the steps taken in the matter by the next date of hearing, scheduled for December 9, 2026.

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The protesters had staged a demonstration alongside the Independence Day event against the alleged failure of the police to arrest the main accused in the murder of Jeevan Kundu in Hisar's Surya Nagar locality on August 4. Kundu was allegedly killed by his neighbour, Ramesh Sharma, and his aides.

Kundu was attacked with lathis and sharp-edged weapons by a group of around 12 to 14 persons, leading to his death.

The court said the petitioners had alleged police excesses during a protest in which hundreds of people had gathered following the killing of a youth around 10 to 12 days before the clashes in Hansi.

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The State, on the other hand, maintained that an unruly mob had behaved aggressively, injuring the Superintendent of Police (SP) and several other police personnel.

Recording the rival claims, the Division Bench observed, “The matters of the present kind would have to be fairly investigated, such that justice is done to the parties,” adding that investigations in such circumstances must be supervised by a responsible officer.

Directing the DGP to oversee the ongoing investigation, the court said he must ensure that the probe remained free and fair and that “those who are responsible for the incident are taken to task”.

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