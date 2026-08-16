Hansi clash: SKM condemns police ‘brutality’, targets Haryana CM Saini

Condemning Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for the police lathicharge on farmers and villagers in Hansi on August 15, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has demanded an apology from the CM and called for the prosecution of erring officials responsible for the lathicharge on the protesting farmers.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, the SKM alleged that the villagers were forced to protest because the BJP-led government is protecting Ramesh Sharma, the main accused in the murder of Jeevan Kundu, a dairy farmer.

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“The deceased's funeral has not yet taken place, even 12 days after the brutal murder, because the family and villagers are protesting the Haryana Police's failure to arrest the main culprit. The BJP-led state government is consciously protecting the culprit, a relative of BJP MLA Devender Chaturbhuj Atri of Ujana Kalan,” the SKM alleged.

The SKM stated that the police intentionally unleashed a brutal lathicharge on a peaceful assembly of villagers, including many women farmers, and even violated a Punjab and Haryana High Court order requiring police officers to wear uniforms while managing protests.

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“Video clips reveal senior police officers in plain clothes snatching an AK-47 rifle and firing at the protesting people. District Police Superintendent Vinod Kumar is seen in photographs pelting stones at villagers, in violation of the police manual. The police did not spare farmers aged 85–90 years. A large number of farmers suffered injuries and bleeding, but the police instigated violence instead of using minimum force,” it stated.

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The SKM demanded the immediate suspension and prosecution, in accordance with the law, of all responsible police officers, including the District Superintendent, whom it accused of violating the law.

The SKM accused the BJP-led state government of conspiring to criminalise democratic protests by the people and demanded the unconditional release of all 10 farmer leaders, including Suresh Koth, Sumit Singh Dalal and Shamsher Singh Nambradar, who are in judicial custody.

It also demanded the immediate arrest of Ramesh Sharma, the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, and an apology from CM Saini for the lathicharge on farmers protesting for justice, compensation and employment for the victim's family.

The SKM called upon farmers to stay away from unwarranted and unjustifiable demands, such as seeking encounters with the culprits, and to continue their massive, peaceful and militant struggle until all their demands, including the arrest of the prime accused, are met.