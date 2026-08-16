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Home / Haryana / Hansi clashes: 10 farmer activists sent to 14-day judicial custody

Hansi clashes: 10 farmer activists sent to 14-day judicial custody

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Protesting farmers and policemen during a clash in Hansi on Saturday.
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A Hansi court has remanded 10 farmer activists to 14 days in judicial custody following clashes between protesters and the police during the Independence Day function attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Hansi on Saturday.

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The police produced the activists before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Navnoor Kaur, who sent them to jail.

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Those arrested are Shamsher Nambardar, Surender, Subhash Chander, Satpal, Suresh Koth, Sumit, Ranbir, Vajir, Jagmahender and Sulender.

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The police have booked 13 protesters by name and around 200 others under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. The charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, obstruction of public servants, damage to public property and public order offences.

The clashes left six police personnel, including Hansi SP Vinod Kumar, and several protesters injured. The SP suffered a minor wrist injury and was seen with his wrist bandaged.

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A video circulating on social media purportedly showed the SP, accompanied by policemen, some in plain clothes, throwing stones at protesters. The SP later said the protesters were pelting stones and the police had responded to keep them at bay.

The protesters had announced their opposition to the CM’s programme, alleging police inaction in arresting the main accused in the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu. They gathered at several places in the town and attempted to move towards Government College, the venue of the function.

When protesters travelling on tractors and on foot were stopped by the police, stones were allegedly pelted, following which the police resorted to lathicharge. The college was later cordoned off and the CM’s programme concluded without further disruption.

The arrests and police action drew criticism from Opposition leaders. Congress MP Kumari Selja visited the protest site and sought a high-level, impartial probe into the incident. “In a democracy, the use of force against people peacefully demanding justice cannot be justified,” she said.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda also condemned the lathicharge, while former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said, “Independence has lost meaning when police unleash atrocities on people demanding the arrest of an accused in a murder case.”

The activists, mostly associated with farmer organisations, were protesting against the alleged failure to arrest Ramesh Sharma, the main accused in the Kundu murder case. Kundu was allegedly beaten by Sharma and his aides on August 4 while he was going to dispose of garbage. The two families had reportedly been embroiled in a dispute for several months.

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