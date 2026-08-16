Hansi clashes on I-Day: 10 farmer activists remanded to 14-day judicial custody

A Hansi district court has remanded 10 farmer activists, who were arrested yesterday in connection with violent clashes with the police, to judicial custody for 14 days. These clashes occurred during the Independence Day function in the town which was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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The police produced them before Judicial Magistrate (first class) Navnoor Kaur who remanded all activists to jail.

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The arrested activists have been identified as Shamsher Nambardar, Surender, Subhash Chander, Satpal, Suresh Koth, Sumit, Ranbir, Vajir,Jagmahender, and Sulender. The police have booked them under Sections 189(6), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 109(1), 121, 61(2), 152, 223, 132, 221 and 351(3) of the BNS, along with Sections 2 and 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984 with charges include unlawful assembly, rioting and violence, obstruction of public servants, assault, public-order offences, damage to public property, and offences involving national honour.

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However, a day after the clashes, farmer protesters on Sunday demanded the release of all activists arrested in connection with the incident.

Despite prohibitory orders imposed by the Hisar administration, the protesters resumed their dharna outside the mini-secretariat on Saturday.

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The protesters, who have been demanding the arrest of Ramesh Sharma, the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case, are particularly upset over the arrest of around 10 farmer activists by the Hansi police. They have now made their release a fresh demand.

Farmer leader Gurnam Charuni and Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Jai Prakash, MLA Jassi Petwar and JJP leader Digvijay Chautala, also attended a meeting with the protesters.

Sources said back-channel talks between the government and the protesters were continuing in an attempt to find a resolution to the issue, which has triggered a serious law-and-order situation in Hansi and Hisar.

The police have arrested nine accused in Jeevan Kundu murder case, while the main accused, Ramesh Sharma, remains absconding. The police have formed 10 teams and deployed them at different locations across the country in an effort to trace him.

The protesters had been sitting on dharna demanding Sharma’s arrest and had announced to oppose the Chief Minister’s Independence Day function in Hansi, alleging police failure in arresting the main accused.

The protest turned violent during the function on Friday, leaving around six police personnel, including Hansi SP Vinod Kumar and a DSP, injured. Several protesters were also injured.

The incident has triggered allegations and counter-allegations, with protesters and several Opposition leaders questioning the conduct of the Hansi SP and the police. The SP was also seen allegedly throwing stones towards the protesters during the clash.

Meanwhile, the Hisar administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, with effect from August 15 until further orders.

Under the order issued by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal, the assembly of four or more persons has been prohibited at any place in Hisar city. Parking of vehicles on both sides of roads within 200 metres has also been restricted.