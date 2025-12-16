DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Hansi declared Haryana's 23rd district; notification within a week

Hansi declared Haryana's 23rd district; notification within a week

Chief Minister Nayab Saini announces decision at a rally

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:00 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file
Advertisement

Hansi was on Tuesday declared the 23rd district of Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini making the announcement at a rally in the town.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the official notification declaring Hansi a district would be issued within a week.

Advertisement

With the creation of the new district, Hisar district will now have two subdivisions — Hisar and Barwala, while the newly formed Hansi district will comprise two subdivisions — Hansi and Narnaund.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts