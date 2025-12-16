Hansi was on Tuesday declared the 23rd district of Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini making the announcement at a rally in the town.

The Chief Minister said the official notification declaring Hansi a district would be issued within a week.

With the creation of the new district, Hisar district will now have two subdivisions — Hisar and Barwala, while the newly formed Hansi district will comprise two subdivisions — Hansi and Narnaund.