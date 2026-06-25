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Home / Haryana / Hansi Municipal Council official’s middleman arrested for accepting bribe

Hansi Municipal Council official’s middleman arrested for accepting bribe

The complainant alleged that the official demanded Rs 16,500 through Ravi Kumar for signing the monitoring report on his work bills

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:10 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hisar, has arrested a middleman of a Hansi Municipal Council official for accepting Rs 16,500 as bribe.

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The complainant alleged that the official demanded Rs 16,500 through Ravi Kumar for signing the monitoring report on his work bills.

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After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team laid a trap and nabbed Ravi while accepting the money.

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

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