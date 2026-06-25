Hansi Municipal Council official’s middleman arrested for accepting bribe

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hisar, has arrested a middleman of a Hansi Municipal Council official for accepting Rs 16,500 as bribe.

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The complainant alleged that the official demanded Rs 16,500 through Ravi Kumar for signing the monitoring report on his work bills.

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After verifying the complaint, the Bureau team laid a trap and nabbed Ravi while accepting the money.

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A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.