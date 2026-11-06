Hansi police seize 266 kg explosives, arrest 3 from Charkhi Dadri for illegal transport

The Hansi police have seized a vehicle carrying 266 kg of explosive material and arrested three persons for transporting and possessing the material without a valid licence. The arrested accused have been identified as Aman, Kuldeep and Rakesh, all residents of Charkhi Dadri district.

According to information, a team of the CIA unit of the Hansi police led by Sub-Inspector Kapil Kumar intercepted the vehicle during patrolling following a tip-off about the transportation of explosives. During the search, the police seized 266 kg of explosive material from the vehicle. The three occupants were asked to produce a valid licence and other documents authorising the possession and transportation of the material, but they failed to do so.

The police seized the vehicle along with the explosive material and registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections at the City police station, Hansi. Further investigation into the matter is underway.