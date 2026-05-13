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Home / Haryana / Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth leads cleanliness drive amid sanitation workers’ strike

Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth leads cleanliness drive amid sanitation workers’ strike

Administration, traders, lawyers and villagers join hands to clear garbage from roads and public spaces

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hansi, Updated At : 07:33 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Hansi SDM Rajesh Khoth. Image credits/X @DCO_Haryana
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As the sanitation workers’ strike entered its second week, resulting in massive garbage accumulation across the town, government and private sector officials, employees, trade associations, lawyers and villagers joined hands to carry out a cleanliness drive in different parts of Hansi on Wednesday.

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Several major roads, intersections and public spaces were cleaned during the campaign.

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The drive began around 6 am and continued for nearly three hours. SDM Rajesh Khoth led the campaign and personally participated in the cleaning effort by collecting garbage and helping transport waste into trolleys.

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He also encouraged residents to understand the importance of cleanliness and civic responsibility.

During the drive, large quantities of garbage were cleared from prominent locations, including major chowks and roads and transported to designated dumping sites outside the town.

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Residents expressed relief as waste that had accumulated for several days was finally removed.

Several trade associations, including the vegetable market association, electronics traders and cloth merchants, contributed manpower and other resources to the campaign. A large number of lawyers also joined the effort through voluntary labour.

The initiative also received support from nearby villages such as Kulana, Sisai, Mehanda and Jamawari, with villagers voluntarily participating in the cleanliness drive.

Residents praised the initiative led by SDM Rajesh Khoth, calling it an inspiring message for society.

Speaking during the campaign, the SDM said cleanliness was not solely the responsibility of the administration but a moral duty of every citizen.

He appealed to residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings and avoid littering public places.

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