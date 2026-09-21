Hansi SP refuses to meet visitor carrying phone, NHRC serves notice on DGP

The denial of an audience to a visitor carrying a mobile phone by the Hansi SP has prompted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to seek appropriate action from the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) and an action-taken report (ATR) within four weeks.

The incident occurred when a resident of Hansi district, Naveen Bamel, visited the SP office in Hansi town on December 29, 2025. Bamel is practising as an advocate in the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

He said that he intended to meet the then SP, Amit Yashvardhan, during working hours regarding the drug problem in the city.

Advertisement

He alleged that the police staff stopped him and told him that he would not be allowed to meet the SP unless he surrendered his personal mobile phone.

The complainant said he sought the legal or administrative basis for the condition but was not shown any statutory provision, rule, written order, security protocol or other lawful authority. After he declined to hand over his phone, the staff consulted the SP and subsequently told him that he could not meet the officer. His visiting card was also returned, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

Bamel alleged that the incident amounted to an arbitrary exercise and abuse of official power and violated his fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. He subsequently submitted a written complaint on December 30, 2025, which was registered at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

He alleged that despite its registration, no meaningful action, inquiry report, explanation or reasoned outcome was communicated to him. He further added that the complaint was later summarily rejected by the State Police Complaint Authority, Haryana.

The complainant approached the NHRC seeking an independent and impartial inquiry, accountability for the alleged abuse of official power and effective redress.

After considering the complaint, the NHRC asked the police authorities to submit a duly translated action-taken report within four weeks. Yashvardhan is transferred out of Hansi now.