Hanuman Swaroop tradition becomes Panipat’s unique identity

The festival season has begun, and the atmosphere all around has turned festive. But the season is particularly special here, as the traditional phenomenon of ‘Hanuman Swaroop’, which began in Layyah district of Pakistan, has become a unique identity of the globally known ‘Handloom City’ of Panipat post-Partition.

The tradition is still being maintained by hundreds of youths here. The trend had begun with only two to three Hanuman Swaroops in Panipat post-Partition, but now over 10,000 youths are directly attached with it and more than 3,500 Hanuman Sabhas have been connected with the Dussehra organising committees here.

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Young children leave their homes for 40 days and stay in the courtyard of a temple or dharamshala to undertake ‘tapasya’. During this period, they follow a saint-like way of life: they eat only once a day, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, chant the name of Shree Ram, read the Shree Ramcharitmanas, and even go barefoot throughout the period.

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These ‘Hanuman Swaroops’ — carrying Hanuman idols more than five feet tall, with long bamboo tails tied to their backs, their bodies smeared with vermilion and sesame oil, and dressed in langots — are accompanied by Hanuman sevaks as they begin their ‘Nagar Bhraman’ eight days before the Dussehra festival. On Dussehra, all these Hanuman Sabhas, along with the ‘Hanuman Swaroops’, reach the Dussehra ground with dhols or DJs, after which they move along the roads until almost midnight. An 85-year-old tradition has now become a unique identity of Panipat and has spread to several districts of Haryana and other states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Rajesh Nanda of the Layyah community, who is still making Hanuman idols, said that the first Hanuman Bhagat Sabha was established by Bhagat Dhalu Ram, his great-grandfather, in Layyah district in 1941. He had prepared the first special mask and idol in the form of Lord Hanuman.

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During Partition, Dhalu Ram, along with his family, brought the idol to Panipat in a large box, he said. The first Hanuman idol is still preserved by the family.

He said his father, Prakash Lal, learnt to prepare the idols from his grandfather, Dhalu Ram, and he, in turn, learnt the craft from his father. “Earlier, only our family prepared the Hanuman idols, but with the passage of time, around 50-60 other people also began manufacturing these idols,” Rajesh added.

Earlier, the idol was prepared for just Rs 200, but now it costs around Rs 35,000-40,000. People even spend Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh on its decoration. An idol takes a minimum of two to two-and-a-half months to prepare, as it is traditionally made using bamboo, wood, paper and cloth, Nanda added.

“Every year, we receive around 10 new orders, while 70-80 orders are for decoration or maintenance,” he said, adding that money does not matter when it comes to ‘Hanuman idols’; what matters is purity and quality, which are maintained very carefully.

Shyam Murari Miglani of the city said his father, Bhagat Mool Chand, had begun the tradition by wearing a Hanuman idol in Burewala Mandi in Layyah. After Partition, they came to Panipat and continued the tradition here. His father established a Hanuman temple in Ward 3 (old) and began a Hanuman Sabha from there. His brother, Bhagat Jeewan Prakash, presently maintains the ‘gaddi’ in the temple, he said.

Earlier, only Bhagat Mool Chand and Bhagat Duli Chand wore the Hanuman idols and presented themselves as Hanuman Swaroops. However, youngsters have now started taking up ‘Hanuman Swaroop’ in almost every street, showing that people, especially the younger generation, are reconnecting with the roots of ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Miglani added.

Akshya Miglani, who has been donning Hanuman Swaroop for the past 21 years, said the tradition has now spread to various parts of the state and the country.

As many as 3,500-4,000 Hanuman Sabhas are active in the city, and more than 9,000 boys and men take up ‘Hanuman Swaroop’ every year, all of whom are registered with the concerned Dussehra Sabha, he said.

Around 14 boys have started a 40-day fast, and the number is expected to reach 50 in the coming days, he said. The boys have to follow strict rules, including observing celibacy, sleeping on the floor, eating only once a day, chanting Shree Ram 11 times and regularly studying Shree Ram Charit Manas, he said.

“I offer prayers to Hanuman throughout the year, and a special room has been maintained for this purpose in my house. All members of our Hanuman Sabha gather every Tuesday and offer prayers to Hanuman,” Miglani said.