Haphazard parking irks Yamunanagar residents

Residents of Yamunanagar are grappling with the problem of haphazard parking. Many people park their vehicles in a haphazard manner on congested roads, leading to traffic jams. Commuters face a lot of inconvenience due to this. The civic body should find a solution to the problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar
No respite from monkey menace
Monkeys continue to frighten the Rohtak residents, with groups of simians roaming freely in streets. They often attack residents and snatch away food items. The authorities concerned should pay heed to the residents’ plight and find a solution to the problem.
Rohtas Kumar, Rohtak
Bad roads cause inconvenience to Sonepat commuters
Several roads in Sonepat have been in a bad shape for several years. The broken roads often lead to accidents. If new roads can’t be constructed, the authorities concerned should at least get the existing ones recarpeted. Shivani, Sonepat
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
