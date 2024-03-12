Haphazard parking irks Yamunanagar residents

Residents of Yamunanagar are grappling with the problem of haphazard parking. Many people park their vehicles in a haphazard manner on congested roads, leading to traffic jams. Commuters face a lot of inconvenience due to this. The civic body should find a solution to the problem. Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar

No respite from monkey menace

Monkeys continue to frighten the Rohtak residents, with groups of simians roaming freely in streets. They often attack residents and snatch away food items. The authorities concerned should pay heed to the residents’ plight and find a solution to the problem.

Rohtas Kumar, Rohtak

Bad roads cause inconvenience to Sonepat commuters

Several roads in Sonepat have been in a bad shape for several years. The broken roads often lead to accidents. If new roads can’t be constructed, the authorities concerned should at least get the existing ones recarpeted. Shivani, Sonepat

What our readers say

