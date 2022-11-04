Haphazard parking leads to traffic chaos

MOST of the roads in Karnal are witnessing traffic chaos due to haphazard parking of vehicles in no-parking zones. The district authorities have earmarked parking space but still many commuters park their vehicles on roads, leading to traffic jams. A stretch connecting Kunjpura Road with Mughal Canal witnesses traffic congestion almost every day. The authorities concerned must take cognizance of the problem and tow away illegally parked vehicles. Sunil Arora, Karnal

Shanties in parks an eyesore

THE district administration as well as the local authorities have turned a blind eye to rampant encroachment of parks in HUDA sectors. In Sector 15, labourers have erected shanties in parks. They use chulhas (stoves) and burn garbage to keep themselves warm, which is leading to air pollution. Even after repeated complaints, the problem has not been addressed.

Rohit Vashisht, Gurugram

Open nullah near ambala cantt bus stand poses risk

ONE side of the nullah near Ambala Cantonment bus stand has been lying open for several months. A mere negligence could lead to any untoward incident here where hundreds of people, including children and senior citizens, are regularly witnessed. Anybody could slip and fall into the nullah and be injured. The local authorities must attend to it and get it covered to ensure safety of the people.

Sharad, Ambala

What our readers say

