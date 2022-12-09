Haphazard parking of vehicles in Ambala

DUE to haphazard parking of vehicles in the busiest markets of the city, traffic congestion has become one of the most prominent problems here. The shopkeepers as well as residents do not adhere to traffic norms and vehicles in no-parking zones. The authorities concerned must take cognisance of the problem and tow away illegally-parked vehicles to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. —Rajan, Ambala

Bumpy rides on potholed roads irk panchkula residents

THE accompanying photograph captured in Sector 21 reveals the poor upkeep of roads by the civic body. Despite a huge amount of money being spent on the provision and maintenance of civic amenities, the city roads continue to provide bumpy rides to commuters. The MC authorities must provide a permanent solution to the problem and offer relief to residents. —Vinayak, Panchkula

Shift liquor shops away from schools

MANY liquor shops, within every 500-600 metres of distance, have opened up in Greater Faridabad. It can adversely affect the mindset of school-going children in the area. Drunk-driving cases are already on the rise in the region therefore, it is important for the issue to be addressed by the district authorities. The opening of liquor shops must be restricted in residential areas and in the vicinity of schools. —Ayush Sharma, Faridabad

