Haphazard parking of vehicles leads to traffic chaos

Most of the roads in Karnal are witnessing traffic chaos due to haphazard parking of vehicles in no parking zones. The district authorities have earmarked four traffic parking lots, but still many commuters park their vehicles on the road, leading to traffic congestion. A stretch connecting Kunjpura Road with Mughal Canal remains full of traffic congestion due to illegally parked vehicles. The district authorities and smart city officials should take cognizance of it and tow-away these illegally parked vehicles. Chirag Chaudhary, Karnal

Turning roadside into garbage dumps

Lately, it has been seen that garbage and road construction debris is being dumped along the Defence Colony-Kallarheri road. As a result, a number of garbage dumps can be seen on the roadside. It has been noticed that some garbage-filled cycle rehris can be seen being emptied alongside the road. The dump can be seen near the start of lane 9, Sector D. It is very unhygienic and spoiling the aesthetic beauty of the place. The authorities need to be proactive in garbage collection and disposal.

Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

