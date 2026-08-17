‘Happening Haryana’ roadshow in Mumbai on August 23-24

The ‘Happening Haryana’ roadshow will be held in Mumbai on August 23 and 24 with the objective of attracting domestic and international investors to the state.

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Through the roadshow, investors will be apprised of Haryana’s industrial potential, robust infrastructure and facilities being offered to facilitate investment.

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Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the main objective of the roadshow was to showcase Haryana’s role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and present the state as a major industrial and investment hub.

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He said the Haryana Government was making comprehensive preparations in this direction, with major departments having prepared the Haryana Vision Document-2030 to chart the state’s future development. The implementation of the vision is being continuously monitored by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, he added.

The Industries Minister said Haryana had recently made significant amendments to its Industrial Policy and also implemented a new MSME Policy.

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Under these policies, the state has set a target of attracting Rs 55 lakh crore in investment in the MSME sector and generating five lakh employment opportunities by 2030. Investors will be apprised of the incentives available under these policies and the steps taken to facilitate investment during the roadshow.

He said the Chief Minister would directly interact with representatives of investors who sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investment in Haryana under the new Industrial Policy and MSME Policy on August 27 in Chandigarh. During the interaction, investors will be provided detailed information about the investor-friendly policies, facilities and programmes being offered in the state.

During the Mumbai roadshow, investors will also be apprised of the 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) being developed in Haryana. In addition, the potential of five new cities being developed through the Panchgram Development Authority on both sides of the 135-km-long Kundli-Manesar Expressway will be presented to investors.

Haryana’s strong rail, road and air connectivity, proximity to Delhi-NCR and rapidly developing industrial infrastructure make the state an attractive investment destination.

The Industries Minister said the Haryana Government’s objective was not merely to attract investment, but to create an industrial environment that accelerates investment, employment and economic growth, enabling the state to play a leading role in building Viksit Bharat.