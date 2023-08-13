‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

A campaign, “Har Ghar Tiranga”, is set to be launched in the state to inspire individuals to hoist the National Flag at their homes during the Independence week celebrations from August 13 to 15.

The vision behind the campaign is to foster national unity and commemorate the country’s freedom struggle by instilling a deep sense of patriotism among people. It aims to motivate people across the nation to hoist the National Fag at their homes as a mark of their active participation in the campaign.

The directive is articulated in a letter issued by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, addressed to all heads of departments, administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners. They have been urged to disseminate this information to encourage officers and officials within their departments and offices, as well as the general public, to fervently support and promote the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will make available five lakh national flags, which will be distributed in the state under the campaign. Under this initiative, the National Flag will be available at every ration depot in the village and city of the state and any person can take the flag from the ration depot at Rs 25 per flag, said a spokesperson of the department.