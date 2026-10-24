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Home / Haryana / Harappan civilisation practised democratic governance, claims archaeologist

Harappan civilisation practised democratic governance, claims archaeologist

Former Deccan College V-C Vasant Shinde said archaeological excavations at Rakhigarhi and subsequent scientific studies had provided important insights into the civilisation’s social structure, cultural practices and contribution to human history

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Vasant Shinde addressing a press conference during the Rakhigarhi festival at Harappan site in Rakhigarhi village of Hansi district on Saturday
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The Harappan civilisation had developed some of the earliest forms of collective decision-making and social organisation in human history, claimed archaeologist and former Deccan College Vice-Chancellor Vasant Shinde on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference during the Rakhigarhi festival at the Harappan site in Rakhigarhi village in Hansi district, Shinde referred to the Harappan civilisation as the Saraswati-Sindhu civilisation, claiming that it dates back around 8,000 years. He said archaeological excavations at Rakhigarhi and subsequent scientific studies had provided important insights into the civilisation’s social structure, cultural practices and contribution to human history.

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Referring to Harappan settlements, Shinde said communities had developed mechanisms for collective decision-making and managing matters of common interest. He said some people in villages were selected to contribute to local development and community affairs, describing such arrangements as possible early expressions of democratic thinking.

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He also referred to ancient DNA studies to explain links between past populations and present-day communities in the Indian subcontinent.

“The physical appearance of Harappan people was comparable to that of people living today. Archaeological evidence and scientific research are essential to understanding the region’s ancient population history and debates surrounding the origins of the Aryans,” he said.

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Shinde, who led a team of archaeologists from Deccan College during excavations at Rakhigarhi in 2014, said practices such as greeting others with namaste, yoga and cooking in tandoors were relevant to discussions on cultural continuity. He emphasised the need for further research to establish links between present-day traditions and practices in ancient societies.

Highlighting the significance of Rakhigarhi, one of the major archaeological sites associated with the Harappan civilisation, Shinde said excavations had helped researchers understand the living conditions, technological knowledge and cultural development of ancient communities.

He said the Haryana government was developing a world-class museum at Rakhigarhi, which would help visitors understand the civilisation through archaeological findings and information about its culture and history.

During the interaction, Chief Minister’s OSD Bharat Bhushan Bharti outlined the state government’s approach to preserving and developing Haryana’s archaeological heritage. He said efforts were being made to protect historical sites, make their significance accessible to younger generations and promote them as tourism destinations.

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