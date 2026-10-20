Harappan-era artefacts emerge as major attraction at Rakhigarhi festival

A collection of traditional household articles, agricultural implements and objects once used in everyday life has emerged as a major attraction at the Rakhigarhi festival, offering visitors a glimpse into the lifestyle of earlier generations in Rakhigarhi village in Hansi district.

At one of the stalls, a wooden mortar, a traditional hand-operated flour mill, a bucket used to draw water from wells, earthen pots, lanterns and old weights used for measuring goods have drawn visitors.

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The collection is particularly attracting younger people, who are curious about how households managed everyday tasks before the widespread use of modern appliances and machinery. Satyawan Ranga, who runs the stall, said people had been visiting it to see the traditional and historical objects.

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The display includes traditional containers and baskets, a horse saddle, brass utensils and weights such as the ser and half-ser, which were used to measure commodities before modern weighing systems became commonplace. The wooden mortar and traditional flour mill are among the main attractions. These implements were once widely used to pound grain and grind flour for daily consumption but have largely been replaced by mechanised equipment.

Officials said the exhibition aims to help visitors connect with their historical and cultural roots by showcasing objects that offer an understanding of everyday life in earlier times. While the festival highlights the rich legacy of the Harappan civilisation, including its town planning and ancient way of life, the heritage stall adds another dimension by showcasing the tools and objects used in daily activities, they said.