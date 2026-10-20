DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Harappan-era artefacts emerge as major attraction at Rakhigarhi festival

Harappan-era artefacts emerge as major attraction at Rakhigarhi festival

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:40 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
At one of the stalls, a wooden mortar, a traditional hand-operated flour mill, a bucket used to draw water from wells, earthen pots, lanterns and old weights used for measuring goods have drawn visitors. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

A collection of traditional household articles, agricultural implements and objects once used in everyday life has emerged as a major attraction at the Rakhigarhi festival, offering visitors a glimpse into the lifestyle of earlier generations in Rakhigarhi village in Hansi district.

At one of the stalls, a wooden mortar, a traditional hand-operated flour mill, a bucket used to draw water from wells, earthen pots, lanterns and old weights used for measuring goods have drawn visitors.

Advertisement

The collection is particularly attracting younger people, who are curious about how households managed everyday tasks before the widespread use of modern appliances and machinery. Satyawan Ranga, who runs the stall, said people had been visiting it to see the traditional and historical objects.

Advertisement

The display includes traditional containers and baskets, a horse saddle, brass utensils and weights such as the ser and half-ser, which were used to measure commodities before modern weighing systems became commonplace. The wooden mortar and traditional flour mill are among the main attractions. These implements were once widely used to pound grain and grind flour for daily consumption but have largely been replaced by mechanised equipment.

Officials said the exhibition aims to help visitors connect with their historical and cultural roots by showcasing objects that offer an understanding of everyday life in earlier times. While the festival highlights the rich legacy of the Harappan civilisation, including its town planning and ancient way of life, the heritage stall adds another dimension by showcasing the tools and objects used in daily activities, they said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts