Harappan heritage, rural crafts draw crowds to Rakhigarhi festival in Hansi

The seven-day Rakhigarhi festival, organised by the Haryana Archaeology Department and the Hansi district administration at the Harappan archaeological site at Rakhigarhi village from October 19 to 25, has drawn an estimated one lakh visitors, including archaeologists, students and people from across Haryana.

The festival showcased the remains and heritage of the Harappan civilisation, also known as the Indus Valley Civilisation or the Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation.

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Narender Parmar, Deputy Director of the Haryana Archaeology Department, said around 5,000 to 6,000 students from schools visited the festival to learn about the remains of the ancient civilisation and its cultural heritage. The event also attracted around 70 archaeologists and experts from across the country, who discussed Rakhigarhi and the Saraswati-Sindhu Civilisation at an international conference. Experts from some other countries also joined the discussions virtually.

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Parmar said this was the third edition of the festival, which would continue to be organised annually. The event provided an opportunity for visitors, particularly students, to understand the archaeological importance of Rakhigarhi, one of the prominent sites associated with the Harappan civilisation.

A key attraction this year was an initiative to promote traditional weaving skills among rural women. Women from Rakhigarhi made daris featuring designs inspired by Harappan art and culture, offering a contemporary expression of the region’s ancient heritage. These handwoven floor coverings were also presented as gifts to guests and visitors from India and abroad, taking the village’s craftsmanship beyond the archaeological site.

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The initiative also sought to create livelihood opportunities for local women by linking their traditional skills with the growing interest in Rakhigarhi’s heritage. Rural women trained college and ITI students in weaving daris based on Harappan themes. Around 20 students participated in the activity each day, learning the techniques and exploring ways to incorporate elements of the ancient civilisation into their designs.

Dinesh Sheoran, a former sarpanch of the village, said he had been working for the past 15 years to help women in Rakhigarhi become self-reliant through traditional art and craftsmanship. His aim was to enable women to earn a livelihood in their own village rather than move elsewhere in search of employment, he said.

Sheoran said rural women possessed considerable skills, but these needed the right platform and links to income-generating opportunities. The initiative to create Harappan-inspired daris was a step in that direction, as it could help increase women’s earnings while giving their work wider recognition.

The festival also offered an educational experience to students of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLCSUPVA) in Rohtak. A delegation comprising students from the university’s Faculties of Architecture and Visual Arts visited the site, attended the international conference and explored the archaeological remains.

Ajay Kaushik, Dean of Academics at the university, said the visit was organised to familiarise students with Rakhigarhi’s historical and archaeological significance. The students learnt about the Harappan civilisation’s urban planning, architectural styles and cultural traditions, and examined how ancient settlements were designed to meet the needs of their inhabitants.

They also studied the layout of residential structures, drainage systems, roads and public spaces, gaining insights into the construction techniques and materials used by the Harappans. Historical artefacts, archaeological discoveries and cultural performances showcased during the festival further enriched their experience.