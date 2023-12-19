Harassed, 14-year-old girl dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 18

A 14-year-old girl died allegedly by consuming poison at her home here as she was “upset eve-teasing and blackmailing”, the police said on Monday.

The deceased girl and her elder sister studying at a government were allegedly chased and teased the two youths on their way the school regularly, police said, adding that a case was registered against the two accused under the IPC Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child or insane person).

The victim’s father said the two youths were “torturing and blackmailing his daughters by editing their photos and threatening to upload the photos on social media”.

He said upset over the issue, his younger daughter consumed poison on Sunday morning. They rushed her to a private hospital, but could not save her life, he added.

It was also alleged that the girls had paid Rs 2000 to the accused to fulfil their demand.

A police officer said, “The accused reportedly edited a photo of the elder girl, but her younger sister got mentally upset due the incident. She committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance on Sunday.”

The victim’s body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination, the officer said. The two accused were on the run, he added.

