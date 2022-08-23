'Harassed' by in-laws, Delhi cop ends life

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 22

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Delhi police allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at a plot in Brahmnagar in Sonepat on Monday.

The police also recovered a suicide note in which he blamed his in-laws to force him for this extreme step.

He alleged that his in-laws had taken Rs 15 lakh from him, but instead of returning the money, they got a false case registered against him.

The police registered a case against five persons, including father-in-law, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law of Kateveda village in Delhi for abetment to suicide, said inspector Vazir Chand, SHO City.

The deceased was identified as Satish Kumar, an ASI in the Delhi police. Pankaj, son of the deceased, told the police that his mother had died in 2020. His maternal uncles had borrowed a sum of Rs 15 lakh from his father, but they did not return it.