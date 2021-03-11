'Harassed', man ends life

Faridabad, August 13
A 27-year old man, Neeraj, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Sapera colony near Macchgar village on Friday.
He took the extreme step after allegedly being harassed by his wife, Kajal, and her parents. A case has been registered under Sections 306 and 34, IPC. Mangtu Ram, father of the deceased, alleged that the incident took place after a quarrel broke out between Neeraj and his wife.
