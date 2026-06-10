Harivansh highlights role of dialogue in democracy

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said under the leadership of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sustained efforts are being made to strengthen dialogue, cooperation and knowledge-sharing among legislators across the country.

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Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-II Conference, alongside Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, Harivansh noted that nearly 40 speakers participated in the two-day event. Representatives from diverse political parties and ideological backgrounds engaged in serious discussions with a common objective and unanimously endorsed key resolutions.

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He emphasised that CPA and other parliamentary forums regularly review decisions taken in previous meetings to assess progress, identify gaps, and ensure effective implementation. “Continuous consultations with state legislatures are undertaken to strengthen these initiatives and improve their outcomes,” he said.

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During the valedictory session, presiding officers unanimously adopted four resolutions. The conference highlighted that an informed society, strong democratic institutions, capable public representatives and the wider use of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data-driven decision-making can make public service delivery more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

Harivansh added that one of the major initiatives has been to enhance dialogue and cooperation among nearly 5,000 legislators, including Members of Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils across India. These interactions provide a valuable platform for discussing national challenges and sharing best practices.

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Invest energy, time to empower poor: Governor

Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh today called upon legislators and public representatives to dedicate themselves to the four foundational pillars of the Viksit Bharat programme—Youth, Poor, Women and Farmers—stating that the vision of an inclusive and developed India, is a collective national responsibility. He said: “Our democracy is about accountability with inclusion, which ensure that the benefits of development reach the last person in society.” He urged delegates to invest their energy, time and resources in empowering those who remain less privileged.”