Harmonies of heritage echo through century-old Saangs

At a time when rapid modernisation and digital entertainment are transforming cultural landscapes, Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak, is making significant efforts to preserve and promote Haryana’s rich cultural heritage.

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Named after legendary folk poet, musician and Suryakavi Dada Lakhmi Chand, the university is playing a pivotal role not only in keeping the state’s invaluable folk traditions, particularly Saang, alive and vibrant for future generations but also encouraging theatre practitioners and strengthening Haryana’s growing film industry.

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Through cultural festivals, recognition of folk artistes and theatre groups, and the professional training of aspiring filmmakers and performers, the university has created a unique bridge between tradition and modernity.

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One of the university’s most significant cultural initiatives was the organisation of its first-ever “Saang Samagam” in January. Dedicated to the revival of Haryana’s prestigious folk-theatrical tradition of Saang, the event transformed the university campus into a vibrant celebration of the state’s living cultural memory.

Notably, Saang, a traditional folk art and storytelling form that presents mythological and social narratives while also conveying messages against social evils through songs, music, dialogue, and mimicry, is struggling for its survival in the present era of the Internet and artificial intelligence.

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Today, only a few artistes are working to keep this folk tradition alive. Saang performances have also become rare, raising concerns about the future of this art form. In such a situation, the university’s ‘Saang Samagam’ proved to be an important step. It gave encouragement and recognition to Saang artistes and helped preserve and promote this valuable part of Haryana’s cultural heritage. The event also created greater awareness among the younger generation about the importance of this traditional folk art.

“The event featured memorable performances by some of Haryana’s renowned Saang practitioners. Pandit Vishnu Dutt, grandson of Dada Lakhmi Chand, and his troupe brought the heroic tale of ‘Kissa Chap Singh’ alive on stage. Dr Satish George Kashyap and his team presented ‘Sangat Kabir’, blending spiritual philosophy with folk storytelling, while Pradeep Rai, great-grandson of celebrated poet Rai Dhanpat Singh, earned applause for his emotionally charged presentation of ‘Leelo Chaman’. Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda attended the event as the chief guest,” said Vice- Chancellor Dr Amit Arya.

He said in a significant gesture, families and associates of legendary folk artistes, including Suryakavi Dada Lakhmi Chand, martyr-singer Mehar Singh, Rai Dhanpat Singh, Pandit Mange Ram, and Suryakavi Baje Bhagat were also honoured on the occasion. They described it as a meaningful tribute to those who had devoted their lives to preserving Haryana’s folk traditions.

Later, Bharangam–Sarang Festival organised in collaboration with the National School of Drama brought together diverse forms of theatre, music, and performance traditions from across India and beyond, creating a unique platform for artistic dialogue between folk and contemporary expressions.

“Beyond staging performances, we used the occasion to acknowledge the tireless efforts of theatre practitioners who have kept Haryana’s theatre movement alive despite numerous challenges. More than 40 theatre groups and cultural organisers were honoured for their contributions to the performing arts,” said the VC.

Registrar Dr Gunjan Malik Manocha said while preserving traditional arts remained a priority, the university was equally making its mark in modern creative industries. The students trained at the university were increasingly finding success in Bollywood, regional cinema and digital entertainment platforms.

“Our former students are excelling as actors, directors, cinematographers, editors, music professionals and audiographers. Several web series and film projects bear the imprint of SUPVA-trained talent. Widely discussed with Haryanvi artiste Masoom Sharma starrer film License, nearly 90 per cent of the crew consisted of our alumni. Similarly, the lead actors and director of the project ‘Doojvar-2’ are also our former students,” said the Registrar.

Similarly, another SUPVA alumnus, Shankar Sharan from Singhpura Kalan village (Rohtak) is also making his mark in the United Kingdom while actively promoting Haryanvi and Indian culture through his work in theatre and acting. He earned acclaim across the state for his moving portrayal of martyr Madan Lal Dhingra in popular “Jashn-e-Azadi” play.

Highlighting SUPVA’s cultural vision, the VC said initiatives such as Saang Samagam provide a platform for artistic expressions deeply rooted in Haryana’s soil and identity. “While embracing modernity, young people must remain connected to the fragrance of their cultural heritage. Preserving traditional art forms and creating awareness about them is a collective responsibility,” the VC added.