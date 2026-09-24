Harvest by day, wait by night: Haryana’s new paddy combine rules draw farmers, opposition ire

As Haryana braces for the Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27, paddy harvesting is set to operate on a strict timetable. The state government has restricted the operation of combine harvesters for paddy harvesting between 6 pm and 10 am. Farmers will be permitted to harvest between 10 am and 6 pm.

The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has asked all deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to regulate paddy harvesting, straw-management equipment and the movement of paddy-laden vehicles.

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The purpose of the directives is to prevent harvesting during the late evening, night and early morning, particularly when dew and humidity are high, as this can result in freshly harvested paddy having moisture levels above the permissible procurement limit of 17 per cent.

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The restrictions are aimed at reducing the arrival of high-moisture paddy at procurement centres and ensuring smoother procurement operations, said Mukesh Kumar, DFSC, Karnal.

The step is also being initiated to tackle another challenge: congestion at mandis and procurement centres.

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“If farmers bring dry grains, there would be no congestion in the grain markets,” he said, adding that the entry of tractor-trolleys and other paddy-carrying vehicles will be regulated through tokens, schedules and gate passes under the applicable systems. Vehicles arriving before their allotted time may have to wait at designated holding or staging areas.

The order further states that tractor-trolleys cannot be parked in a manner that blocks public roads, approach roads, emergency routes, or mandi entry and exit points.

The DCs have also been directed to ensure proper barricading and traffic diversions around congested procurement centres. Police, market committees and the civil administration will coordinate to manage the movement of vehicles.

Joint inspection and enforcement teams comprising agriculture, food and civil supplies officials, market committees and the police will ensure compliance. These teams will inspect combine harvesters, monitor harvesting hours, check straw-management compliance and regulate mandi arrivals.

The order, however, has not gone down well with farmers, who have objected to the restrictions on harvesting.

“For a farmer with a standing crop, harvesting is rarely an isolated eight-hour operation. Paddy harvesting depends on several factors, including crop maturity, weather and the availability of combine harvesters. In such circumstances, farmers cannot harvest within an eight-hour window. A combine is often shared by farmers across several villages. If a machine becomes available at the wrong time, a farmer may have little choice but to wait,” said Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

Weather can change quickly, while farmers also need to clear their fields in time for the next crop, he added. “The government should take this decision back, as it is not viable,” he maintained. The Opposition also raised questions over these directives.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the state government over paddy procurement, restrictions on combine-harvester operating hours, and problems being faced by farmers at mandis.

Surjewala alleged that while the BJP government claims it will procure every single grain, farmers with ready crops are struggling with restrictions on harvesting and difficulties in getting their produce to procurement centres.

He questioned the economic burden on farmers who pay from their own pockets to hire combine harvesters, asking who would bear the cost if harvesting hours are limited. Surjewala said the government should address farmers’ practical concerns instead of adding to their difficulties through new orders and procedural hurdles.