Harvesting of sunflower begins, farmers seek early procurement

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 12

The harvesting of sunflower seeds has begun and farmers are expecting a rich harvest this year. However, as the produce is unlikely to fetch price above the MSP, they have decided to wait for a government agency to enter the market.

While around 20 quintal produce arrived at the Shahabad grain market, around 25 quintal produce reached the Ambala cantonment grain market today, but the stocks were unsold.

HAFED is expected to enter the market to start procurement from June 1 on the MSP of Rs 6,400 a quintal.

Kirpal Singh, a farmer from Shahpur village, who reached the Ambala cantonment grain market said, “I have sown sunflower on 12 acres. I took the produce from 2 acres today, but brought it back after getting it cleaned because the government purchase is yet to begin. I will take my produce to the market again when the procurement begins, but it will increase the labour and transportation cost. Last year, I sold the produce in private purchase for around Rs 6,700 a quintal. This year, I will sell it to a government agency.”

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has sent a letter to the Chief Minister, seeking early procurement of sunflower seeds.

Rakesh Bains, a union spokesman and sunflower farmer from Shahabad, said, “The produce arrivals will increase within a week. The government should start procurement by May 20 so that the farmers don’t have to wait for long to sell their produce. This year, the farmers are expecting a bumper crop, hence, the government should increase the procurement centres too.”

Krishan Malik, secretary of the Shahabad grain market, said, “Around 20 quintal stock arrived today but the moisture was on the higher side. Against the total arrival of around 1.25 lakh quintals last year, we are expecting the arrivals to remain around 2 lakh quintals this year. HAFED is likely to start procurement from June 1.”

The Deputy Director (Agriculture), Kurukshetra, Dr Pradeep Meel, said, “Around 26,000-acre land is under sunflower cultivation this year against 16,000 acres last year. The weather has been favourable and the crop is looking good. The farmers in the district have been showing interest in oil seed crops.”