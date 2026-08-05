Haryana: 1.06 lakh voters to get notices as SIR enters verification phase in Fatehabad

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has entered the document verification stage in Fatehabad, with over 1.06 lakh voters set to receive notices for verification of their records.

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Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bharti said notices would be issued to 1,06,630 voters whose records either showed discrepancies during the SIR exercise or could not be mapped. Their names will be included in the final electoral rolls only after verification of the required documents.

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The draft electoral rolls were published on July 31 and are available on the district administration’s website. Voters who receive notices can submit the required documents between July 31 and August 30.

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Claims and objections will be accepted and disposed of by September 28, while the final electoral rolls will be published on October 3.

Bharti said voters can submit any one of the 12 documents approved by the ECI for verification. These include state government-issued identity cards, passports, recognised educational certificates, domicile certificates, forest rights certificates, caste certificates, entries in the National Register of Citizens, family registers maintained by local bodies and government-issued land or house allotment documents.

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The SIR exercise identified 50,568 voters under the ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) category. Of these, 20,796 belong to the Fatehabad Assembly constituency, 17,863 to Ratia and 11,909 to Tohana.

To improve voter convenience, the district has added 59 new polling stations, taking the total number from 708 to 767. Officials said the rationalisation aimed to maintain an average of one polling station for every 1,200 voters.

According to the draft electoral rolls, Fatehabad now has 6,59,694 voters, including 3,48,669 men, 3,10,010 women and 15 transgender voters. Eligible citizens who turned 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion in the voter list by submitting Form 6.