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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 100% tax rebate on purchase of new trucks, buses in NCR districts

Haryana: 100% tax rebate on purchase of new trucks, buses in NCR districts

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The two-year scheme covers trucks and buses registered in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. File photo
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The Cabinet on Monday approved the grant of exemption in the motor vehicles tax for the replacement of old trucks and buses (BS-IV or prior emission norms) in the NCR districts of the state, as per the scheme for support to the National Capital Region Planning Board.

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A 100% vehicle tax concession will be given on the purchase of new BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses.

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Furthermore, a 50% motor vehicle tax concession will be granted on purchase of used BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses. In both cases, the vehicle tax concession will be valid for a period of 10 years. Besides this, waiver of registration fees will also be granted on the registration of new vehicles purchased.

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