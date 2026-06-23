Haryana: 100% tax rebate on purchase of new trucks, buses in NCR districts

The Cabinet on Monday approved the grant of exemption in the motor vehicles tax for the replacement of old trucks and buses (BS-IV or prior emission norms) in the NCR districts of the state, as per the scheme for support to the National Capital Region Planning Board.

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A 100% vehicle tax concession will be given on the purchase of new BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses.

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Furthermore, a 50% motor vehicle tax concession will be granted on purchase of used BS-VI or stricter norms, EV, CNG trucks and buses to eligible beneficiaries under the new scheme for trucks and buses. In both cases, the vehicle tax concession will be valid for a period of 10 years. Besides this, waiver of registration fees will also be granted on the registration of new vehicles purchased.