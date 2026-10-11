Haryana-112 service helps rescue over 61,000 in 9 months in Fatehabad

The Haryana-112 emergency service is proving to be a lifeline for people in distress, helping accident victims, women travelling alone at night, elderly citizens and people who lose their way.

According to the Fatehabad police data, the service provided assistance in 61,609 cases between January 1 and September 30, 2026. Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) teams reached 56,976 locations within eight minutes, while 4,633 cases received assistance within five minutes.

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The police helped 41 people who had lost their way or were unable to identify themselves reunite with their families. Assistance was also provided to 67 elderly people facing difficult situations.

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The service supported 96 students in reaching their examination centres on time when they faced transport problems or other emergencies. Police teams also assisted women stranded at bus stands and other public places late at night, helping them reach home or another safe location when required.

During the nine-month period, the teams responded to 36 fire-related incidents and 258 complaints linked to bad weather, fallen trees and blocked roads. SP Nikita Khattar said responsibility of the police goes beyond crime prevention and maintaining law and order. Ensuring timely help for citizens in distress is equally important.

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The Fatehabad police urged residents to contact Haryana-112 whenever they needed immediate police assistance during an emergency.