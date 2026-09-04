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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 15 Bills passed as monsoon session ends

Haryana: 15 Bills passed as monsoon session ends

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:35 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
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The second monsoon session of the 15th Haryana Vidhan Sabha concluded with meaningful, constructive and wide-ranging discussions on matters concerning public interest. The session, which commenced on August 27 and continued till September 1. Drafts of 15 Bills were received for the session, and all were passed after discussion. One notice for a short duration discussion was received, but it was subsequently withdrawn by the Opposition member.

The House was effectively utilised during the session, enabling extensive discussion on several important issues. On a number of occasions, sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition led to a heated atmosphere in the House.

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However, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan played a significant role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House, the spokesperson said.

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Despite disruptions and challenges, the Speaker ensured that the proceedings continued in an orderly manner. He repeatedly appealed to members to maintain discipline and the dignity of the House and to keep discussions focused on issues concerning public interest. On several occasions, he also offered guida nce and advice to members.

A total of 66 members recorded 100 per cent attendance during the Session. The Chief Minister, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and all ministers also participated in the proceedings.

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A total of 60 starred questions were listed during the question hour, of which 31 were answered in the House. The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had received notices for 266 starred questions from 51 members, out of which 167 were admitted. However, circumstances on the first day of the Session were such that no starred question could be answered orally during Question Hour.

Similarly, notices for 126 unstarred questions were received from 22 members. Of these, 97 were admitted, and replies to all 93 listed questions were sent to the members.

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