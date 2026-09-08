DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: 15 workers dismissed in Sonepat

Haryana: 15 workers dismissed in Sonepat

35 resume duty in Panipat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 11:30 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation, Sonepat (MCS), on Monday dismissed 15 sanitation employees, including 13 women, for allegedly remaining absent from duty without permission, participating in the ongoing strike and obstructing government work.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation, Panipat (MCP), issued a final one-day warning to 17 striking sanitation employees who have been booked in two separate cases. Around 35 employees resumed duty in Panipat on Monday.

Advertisement

MCS Commissioner Harshit Kumar said show-cause notices were served on the employees on September 3, giving them three days to resume duty and submit their replies. However, they neither returned to work nor responded to the notices, he said.

Advertisement

According to the dismissal order, the employees had remained absent since August 6 and participated in the strike. They were also accused of preventing other employees from performing their duties and damaging public property, including Municipal Corporation vehicles.

The Commissioner appealed to the striking sanitation employees to return to work, pointing out that sanitation is an essential service.

Advertisement

In Panipat, Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao said notices were issued to the striking employees on September 3, directing them to end their strike and resume duty by September 5. As the deadline had expired, 17 employees who had been booked in two cases were given a final opportunity to join duty on Monday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts