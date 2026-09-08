Haryana: 15 workers dismissed in Sonepat

The Municipal Corporation, Sonepat (MCS), on Monday dismissed 15 sanitation employees, including 13 women, for allegedly remaining absent from duty without permission, participating in the ongoing strike and obstructing government work.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation, Panipat (MCP), issued a final one-day warning to 17 striking sanitation employees who have been booked in two separate cases. Around 35 employees resumed duty in Panipat on Monday.

Advertisement

MCS Commissioner Harshit Kumar said show-cause notices were served on the employees on September 3, giving them three days to resume duty and submit their replies. However, they neither returned to work nor responded to the notices, he said.

Advertisement

According to the dismissal order, the employees had remained absent since August 6 and participated in the strike. They were also accused of preventing other employees from performing their duties and damaging public property, including Municipal Corporation vehicles.

The Commissioner appealed to the striking sanitation employees to return to work, pointing out that sanitation is an essential service.

Advertisement

In Panipat, Commissioner Dr Pankaj Rao said notices were issued to the striking employees on September 3, directing them to end their strike and resume duty by September 5. As the deadline had expired, 17 employees who had been booked in two cases were given a final opportunity to join duty on Monday.