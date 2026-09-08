Haryana: 18 safai karamcharis face action in Hisar, Jind

As many as 18 sanitation workers in Hisar and Jind districts faced disciplinary action on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty, unauthorised absence and obstruction of government work.

In Jind, the Municipal Council terminated the services of nine contractual sanitation workers, while three regular employees were suspended and departmental inquiries initiated against them.

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Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Jind Sushil Kumar said notices had earlier been served on the employees regarding alleged negligence and absence from duty.

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The three regular employees — Sohan Lal, Kamla and Bhagwati — were suspended under the relevant municipal laws and the Municipal Safai Mazdoor Service Rules. Junior Engineer Usha has been appointed as the inquiry officer and asked to investigate the allegations and submit a report. The services of nine contractual workers — Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ajay, Randeep, Sonu, Sanjay, Sangeet, Poonam and Pawan — were also terminated.

In Hisar, the Municipal Corporation also terminated the services of six contractual sanitation workers — Surender alias Gholu, Sohan Lal, Manjeet, Vijender, Rajender and Fauji.