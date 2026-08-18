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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 2 convicted in separate POCSO, NDPS cases

Haryana: 2 convicted in separate POCSO, NDPS cases

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Sirsa, Updated At : 08:27 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Two accused were convicted in separate cases by courts in Fatehabad on Monday, with one being sentenced to life imprisonment for a POCSO offence and another getting five years in jail in a drug trafficking case.

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In the POCSO case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Garg sentenced Gulshan to imprisonment for life, extending to the remainder of his natural life. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 1.5 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh will be given to the victim as compensation after the appeal/revision period or as per its outcome.

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According to the prosecution, Gulshan allegedly took a minor boy on a motorcycle to an isolated place, committed the offence and threatened to kill him. The police later arrested him and impounded the motorcycle and mobile phone allegedly used in the crime. The court noted that evidence regarding objectionable videos found on the accused’s phone was also placed on record.

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In the second case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemant Yadav sentenced Trilok Singh to five years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 15(b) of the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine will attract another five months in jail. The case dates back to September 6, 2018, when the Bhuna police intercepted Singh while he was driving a Maruti car. During a search, the police recovered 20 kg of poppy husk from a black plastic bag kept on the rear seat.

District Attorney Devendra Mittal said both cases were investigated and prosecuted on the basis of oral, documentary and other evidence, which led to the convictions.

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