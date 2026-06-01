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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 2 hurt as fire engulfs Bahadurgarh unit

Haryana: 2 hurt as fire engulfs Bahadurgarh unit

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:02 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Two migrant workers were injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear sole manufacturing unit located in Bahadurgarh’s Footwear Park area on Sunday.

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The injured, identified as Monu (30) and Deepak (25), both from Uttar Pradesh, were initially rushed to the Trauma Centre and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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According to information, the fire broke out in the morning when workers were inside the factory. The blaze quickly spread across the premises and also engulfed an adjoining unit. Flames further reached a third nearby factory; however, it was saved from major damage due to timely intervention.

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Fire tenders took several hours to bring the blaze under control. Officials said a large stock of rubber material inside the footwear unit intensified the fire, making firefighting operations difficult.

Investigation Officer Satbir Singh said a team had been sent to record the statements of the injured workers. “Action will be taken on the basis of their statements,” he added.

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This was the second industrial mishap in Bahadurgarh in recent days.

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