Haryana: 2,157 gram panchayats declared TB-free

Haryana has claimed significant progress towards tuberculosis elimination, with 2,157 gram panchayats, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of the state's total, certified as TB-free in 2025.

The state has also screened approximately 25.6 lakh people under its intensified TB elimination campaign, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled digital X-rays and rapid molecular diagnostic technologies for early detection.

Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said in a statement that under the intensified campaign launched on December 7, 2024, more than nine lakh chest X-rays and 5.5 lakh molecular diagnostic tests had been conducted.

She said nearly 1.67 lakh TB cases had been identified cumulatively during the campaign, including cases detected through October 2026. The figure represents cumulative diagnoses and not the number of patients currently undergoing treatment.

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Highlighting the importance of grassroots participation, Misra said community involvement and local leadership were essential to achieving sustainable progress towards TB elimination.

“Under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, 2,157 gram panchayats were certified as TB-free following verification in 2025, out of the state's total of 6,237 gram panchayats. The certification reflects achievement against prescribed programme criteria and does not imply permanent elimination of TB from these areas,” she said.

As per National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) records, 1,64,594 new TB patients were diagnosed between December 7, 2024, and October 22, 2026, with the latest approximate campaign figure reflecting additional detections thereafter.

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Haryana has also surpassed its TB notification target for the first nine months of 2026. Against a target of 67,500 cases, the state notified 68,842 TB cases between January and September, achieving 102 per cent of the target.

Of these, 40,520 cases were notified through government healthcare facilities and 28,322 through private healthcare providers.