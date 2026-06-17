Haryana: 28 policemen feted for rescuing kidnapped boy within 11 hours

Panipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupender Singh on Tuesday honoured 28 police personnel with commendation certificates in recognition of their outstanding coordination, professionalism and swift action in rescuing a kidnapped child. The police team successfully rescued the 12-year-old son of a thermal power plant Executive Engineer from the clutches of kidnappers within just 11 hours of his abduction. During the operation, police arrested three accused, including a woman. Two of the accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during an encounter with the police.

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SP Singh praised the personnel for their dedication, teamwork and commitment to duty. He said the kidnapping of the child amounted to an extremely sensitive crime and required immediate action, accurate intelligence gathering and seamless coordination among different police units.

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“The police team acted with responsibility, courage and promptness to ensure the safe recovery of the child. Their success reflects the department’s commitment to public service and the safety of citizens,” he said. The SP highlighted that the operation was carried out under challenging circumstances and required the effective use of technical resources, intelligence inputs and continuous surveillance. Through coordinated efforts, the team managed to trace the accused and secure the child’s safe release.

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Singh further said that such achievements strengthened public confidence in the police force and demonstrated the effectiveness of professional policing. He urged all police officers and employees to maintain the same level of dedication, honesty and commitment in future assignments to further strengthen law and order and ensure prompt justice and security for the public.

Meanwhile, after being discharged from hospital, the rescued boy visited the SP’s office along with his family. His mother Sunita, an XEN, and father Sameer, DGM, GAIL, expressed gratitude to the SP and the district police for ensuring their son’s safe return. The SP interacted with the child and his family, enquired about his well-being and encouraged him to move forward with confidence. ASP Harshit Goyal and DSPs, were present on the occasion.

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Among those honoured were CIA-I incharge Phool Kumar, CIA-II incharge Virender, Matlauda SHO Rajesh, SP Reader SI Subhash Chandra, Thermal Chowki incharge Satvinder, Cyber Cell incharge Himanshu, SI Mahabir Singh, SI Sachin Kumar, ASI Narendra, ASI Sonu, ASI Mandeep, ASI Bijender, Head Constable Amit, constables Mohit, Sumit, Vikas and Sandeep from CIA-I. From CIA-II, SI Virender Singh, ESI Ashok, Head Constables Ravi and Sunny, and constables Vikas and Gajender were honoured. From Matlauda Police Station, SI Surender, EASI Sanjay, Head Constable Pradeep and EASI Rajesh received commendation certificates, while constable Avesh from the Cyber Cell was also among the awardees recognised for their contribution to the successful rescue operation.