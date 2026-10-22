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Home / Haryana / Haryana: 3 cops sent to Police Lines over ‘casteist’ remarks

Haryana: 3 cops sent to Police Lines over ‘casteist’ remarks

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:19 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Three police personnel were sent to the police lines after locals allegedly surrounded a Dial 112 emergency response vehicle and created a ruckus at Valmiki Chowk late Tuesday night over alleged casteist remarks by a policeman.

Residents accused the policeman, identified as Dilbag Singh, of using casteist remarks against people at the spot and alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident triggered a protest, with a large number of members of the Valmiki community gathering around the police vehicle.

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Residents Praveen Kumar, Naresh Rana and Sunil said a man named Dharmendra, a resident of Gurunanakpura, had called the police over a complaint against people living near the chowk. They alleged that when the Dial 112 vehicle arrived, Dilbag got out and began abusing locals using casteist remarks. He allegedly continued despite their objections.

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According to the residents, Dilbag and the complainant remained inside the vehicle as the crowd gathered around it. The commotion continued for around 20 minutes, during which the vehicle’s siren kept sounding after its key reportedly went missing.

Police teams from Gurunanakpura and Bus Stand police posts later reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. Dilbag was subsequently shifted to another vehicle, following which the situation returned to normal.

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Taking action in the matter, Fatehabad SP Nikita Khattar sent EHC Dilbag, EHC Anoop and SPO Dharamvir to the police lines after finding shortcomings in the emergency response vehicle (ERV).

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